ASU Polytechnic program helping to train new air traffic controllers

The Brief The U.S. is facing a severe shortage of air traffic controllers. A program at Arizona State University's Polytechnic campus is helping to train those who are interested in the field. The facility used by the program simulates a Phoenix Skyt Harbor Airport terminal.



With the United States facing a severe shortage of air traffic controllers, students headed to college might want to look into the aviation field.

For students interested in studying air traffic management and aviation, Arizona State University's Polytechnic campus in Mesa has them covered, with a state-of-the-art facility simulating Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's Terminal 4.

What One Student Said:

"You get such a newfound appreciation for it, but it's even just helped my pilot career in knowing what to expect, or even just visualizing other things. It's truly been incredible and a really fun experience, too, to get both sides of it. Like OK, here's the pilot realm. Here's what I'm experiencing," said Anna Ruffley.

Dig deeper:

Roffley is studying to be a pilot, but she said she is grateful for the program and technology offered by ASU Polytechnic that will prepare her for any situation.

Inside the simulator building, students learn every detail of air traffic control procedures and operations.

"The blue screen is called the AZDE-X Airport Surface Detection Equipment, and that kind of helps controllers keep track of airplanes on the ground, on the taxiways, on the runways. Another tool that they can use to help separate airplanes," said John Delugt with ASU Polytechnic.

The 80-to-100-student program helps students gain not only a strong background in aircraft operations, but various skills and and business principes needed to work under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The program will be receiving new additions to their technology this summer, in hopes that new Sun Devil additions will become employed to work for the busy skies soon.