ASU professor assault: 2 face charges in connection with on-campus attack

Two people are facing charges in connection with the assault of an Arizona State University professor.

The assault happened in October. According to documents posted online by Maricopa County Justice Courts, Kalen Christian D'Almeida is accused of assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Braden Robert Ellis is accused of harassment.

ASU President Michael Crow condemned the incident, saying it involved two people from the group Turning Point USA. Crow also said the professor, Dr. David Boyles, was pushed to the ground.

Turning Point USA acknowledged on their website that two people with their group confronted Boyles, saying he's "sex education obsessed." Turning Point USA alleges Boyles helped establish a drag queen story hour for kids in the Valley.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Two suspects have been charged in connection with the assault of an Arizona State University professor that happened last October. (ASUPD)

Turning Point describes itself as "a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk. The organization’s mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government. Turning Point USA believes that every young person can be enlightened to true free market values."