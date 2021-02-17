ASU to return to in-person learning for fall semester

Arizona State University officials say students will be returning to full in-person learning for the fall 2021 semester.

The university plans to bring back students in August in "Learning Mode 1," which calls for all on-campus instruction for students. In this mode, some select courses will be be available online or in the hybrid learning format.

Arizona State began the spring semester in Learning Mode 2, which is a hybrid learning model.

University officials say they will closely monitor COVID-19 and be ready to shift to remote learning if necessary.

Last week, ASU's COVID-19 positivity rate was at 0.4%.

More ASU COVID-19 updates: https://eoss.asu.edu/health/announcements/coronavirus/management

