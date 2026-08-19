ASU welcomes inaugural class to its medicine and medical engineering school

The Brief Arizona State University launched the new John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering to train students simultaneously as physicians and engineers. An inaugural cohort of 36 students recently participated in a white coat ceremony to mark the beginning of the four-year dual program. The school is temporarily housed in the downtown Mercado Complex until the permanent ASU Health headquarters opens in downtown Phoenix in fall 2028.



Training doctors in a new way to transform healthcare is the goal of ASU's new John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering.



"All of our graduates will be both physicians and engineers, so it's that convergence between these two fields that [is] really exciting," said Dr. Sarah H. Lisanby, founding dean of the school.

What we know:

The four-year, dual program is a comprehensive approach to healthcare.



"They will bring a toolkit that will allow them to look at that problem and say here's a way we can do it better, here's a way we can redesign the system, here's a new tool that could be developed that could improve outcomes," Dr. Lisanby said.

Jordan Edwards is one of the 36 students in the school's inaugural cohort. His white coat ceremony took place just the other day.

What they're saying:

"It was like, it's finally here. Mixed emotions of pride that you're here and then just excitement and gratitude that I have the opportunity to be here. I get to be a doctor," Edwards said.



For him, the mission in medical care is personal.



"My mother had breast cancer the past two years, and it was detected at stage three," Edwards said. "We were fortunate and have access to medical care, but even with routine screening it was caught late."



Edwards is hoping to learn how technologies like AI can help with early detection, but also how to engineer ways to improve access to healthcare. While technological innovation is a focus, the program also requires humanities.

Why you should care:

"These tools can help our students be able to focus more on the individual patient's need[s], be more present for the patient and focus on the human side of doctoring," Dr. Lisanby said.

That is at the heart of why Jordan wants to don the white coat.



"I don't ever really want my patients to feel like they're just another patient or another name on an appointment sheet. I really do care about their pain and I want them to get better," Edwards said.

What's next:

The school is temporarily housed in the downtown Mercado Complex while the university builds its new ASU Health headquarters in downtown Phoenix. The ASU Health Hub is expected to open in fall 2028.