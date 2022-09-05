At least 2 people dead in Hemet fire

At least two people are dead after a brush fire started spreading into the residential areas of Hemet.

The "Fairview fire" broke out Monday afternoon, stretching to about 2,000 acres a little before 11 p.m. The fire killed at least two people and injured a third person, according to Cal Fire.

The fire also destroyed at least seven buildings, Cal Fire said.

Officials have not released the identities of the two people killed in the fire. The causes of the two people's deaths have not been revealed as of Monday night.