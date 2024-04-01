FBI Atlanta gate crash: Man tries to breach security by tailing employees

article

A man was arrested at the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Chamblee after ramming a car into their security gate just after noon, according to the FBI.

The FBI told Fox News the man attempted to follow an authorized vehicle through the gate, but was stopped. Two other agents who were leaving at the time got out of their vehicle and detained him.

They called DeKalb County police, who took the man into custody. He has not been identified yet.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ SKYFOX 5 flew over the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Atlanta where officials reported a man had crashed into their gate on April 1, 2024.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 2 p.m. where the wrecked vehicle could still be seen at the scene.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information about this investigation. So far, officials have confirmed no one was injured.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.