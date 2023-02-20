Expand / Collapse search
Attempted robbery suspect shot, killed in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated February 21, 2023 11:41AM
Washington
FOX 13 Seattle

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Ballard shooting

An initial investigation indicates that a robbery suspect was shot by a store employee. The apparent suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEATTLE - A Seattle store worker turned the tables on an armed suspect during an attempted robbery on Monday, shooting and killing the would-be thief in an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday at the King Smoke Shop on 15th Ave. NW in Ballard.

Seattle Police said it appeared that the 29-year-old male suspect attempted to rob the business at gunpoint and shot at the employee, a 38-year-old man.

The worker returned fire, according to authorities, forcing the suspect to flee from the store. The suspect was found dead with gunshot wounds outside the business.

The employee suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police have yet to release the identities of the suspect and victim.

Community members had helped to provide medical care prior to the officers’ arrival.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

FOX News contributed to this report.