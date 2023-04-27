Attention, board game lovers! Chandler library opening new gaming lounge

Love board games? The Chandler Public Library is opening up a new space just for you.

The library's Downtown branch is opening up a new book and board game lounge, offering 165 board games to appeal to players young and old.

"We have probably about 160 board games, strategy, board games for teens and adults all the way down to family games and child games for younger children," said Rachelle Kuzyk, library manager.

Another cool feature is their bookable private game room. Reservations are free to make, and their game table is custom-made for the library.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chandler Public Library's Book & Board Lounge

"We have a really fantastic game table in there that’s designed specifically for strategy game play," Kuzyk said.

The lounge even features a digital gaming table. It officially opens Monday.

The hours are the same at the library's hours, but it closes about a half hour earlier.