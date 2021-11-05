Augmented Reality plays role in 2021 Canal Convergence in Scottsdale

Scottsdale's Canal Convergence is returning for 2021, featuring artwork, performances, and new experiences.

The event began at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Scottsdale Waterfront with 10 different art installations. Many artists around the world, from places like Australia and Brazil, are represented at the event.

The theme for 2021's Canal Convergence is art and technology, and organizers are combining cutting-edge technology with public art.

"The public art here is very forward-thinking with regards to how you can interact with it, play with it. It's not just your normal public art," said a person working with the organizers.

2020's scaled-back version helped spur new ideas, like adding augmented reality, also known as AR. There will be five unique AR experiences, and those in attendance will be able to virtually learn about the canal's history and engineering, and meet the artists behind the artwork.

One of the artists who will be there is Charles Gadeken from San Francisco. He is presenting 10 shrub sculptures known as entwined meadows.

"I wanted to create kinda works of art that make technology kind of work for us, and make our lives prettier and more fun," said Gadeken.

He says he hopes people are inspired.

This year's Canal Convergence is dedicated to Judd Herberger, who passed away a week ago. He and his wife are known for funding the Herberger Theater in Downtown Phoenix, and are great supporters of this event.

Canal Convergence runs through Nov. 14.

