Austin Arboretum shooting: Suspect and victim identified in deadly shooting

Two people, including the shooter, are dead, and one other person is in critical condition after a shooting at the Arboretum in north Austin, according to Austin police.

Police have identified the shooter as Tang-Kang Dave Chiang, a 38-year-old man who shot and killed Laura Jauregui, a 64-year-old woman.

According to APD interim chief Robin Henderson, around 5 p.m., 911 calls came in about shots fired in the Arboretum area.

While officers were responding to the area, more calls came in about hearing multiple shots being fired in the shopping center. There was an elevated response due to initial reports of an active shooter.

Around 5:09 p.m., APD officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Shortly after, another person was found with injuries, and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

At 5:20 p.m., the two people found with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead, interim chief Henderson said. One of those people was identified as the shooter.

At this time, the relationship between the shooter and victims is unknown.

There is no threat to the public, and the area is now safe.

The Austin Police Department is asking for help. If you have any photos or videos from the shooting that took place Thursday, August 31, around 5 p.m., please submit them here.

People in the area described confusion and fear as news of the shooting spread.

"It's terrifying because my dad lives in this area, I live in this area, my son goes to school in this area, it's just scary to know we were just a couple of businesses away from where this happened, and I'm doing my normal every day errands," Crystle, who didn't want to give her last name, said.

Matthew Lear was at Lens Crafters a few hours before and had chosen to leave instead of taking a longer appointment. He heard about the shooting later.

"That kind of freaked me out, I don't know where in the Arboretum it was, but I'm glad I had actually left earlier," he said.

Jimmy Leon had an anniversary dinner reservation near the scene.

"It's very unfortunate obviously when anybody loses their lives," he said. "This area is supposed to be like a nice area, so it's kind of scary, it's not like the ghetto parts."

Jeffrey Laartz, from Germany, saw all the activity from his hotel.

"I saw next to the Cheesecake Factory many police, and I thought it must be a bit more [than a police procession], and the helicopter flying around, for me, it was clear there must've been a shooting," he said. "If you deal with guns, or you're allowed to have guns in the United States you must expect things like this."

This is still an active investigation.