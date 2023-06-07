Authorities searching for swimmer at Lake Pleasant's Scorpion Bay Marina

Authorities are searching for a man who went swimming in Lake Pleasant and never came back up, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:20 p.m. on June 7, the sheriff's office responded to Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant for a man they said had trouble swimming before he went underwater and never came back up.

Deputies as well as crews with Peoria Fire and Medical are looking for the man.

No more information is available.

Map of where authorities are searching: