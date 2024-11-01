AZ AG looks into Trump's comments on Cheney; Community rallies around comatose crash victim | Nightly Roundup

From Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes looking into Donald Trump's comments on Liz Cheney to friends and family coming to the aid of a woman who was placed in a coma after a crash, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, November 1, 2024.

1. Support system for woman who was comatose after crash on US 60 helps keep her business up and running

A woman is in recovery from a coma that was caused by a severe crash on US 60. Friends and family are helping her run her business while she gets back to full strength.

2. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is looking into whether Trump's comments on Cheney broke the law

Arizona AG Kris Mayes is looking into whether Trump's comments during a sit down interview with Tucker Carlson on Thursday night in Glendale violated death threat laws in Arizona.

3. Niece of a woman killed by her son in San Tan Valley says she thought it was "a sick Halloween joke"

Photo of Mary Collier who was found dead in a San Tan Valley field on Oct. 30. (Photo courtesy of her niece, Rebecca Hatch)

Mary Collier was found dead in a field in San Tan Valley on Oct. 30 and her son is the primary suspect. Her niece said the whole ordeal has been a nightmare.

4. Qualifying for Social Security in 2025 will be harder

United States capitol in Washington DC with a Social Security card and money

It will be slightly harder to qualify for Social Security benefits in 2025 after changes take effect related to the value of a work "credit." Credits are earned through working and paying Social Security taxes.

5. Deepfake AI could manipulate voters before the election

Certain groups are concerned that nonprofits could swing the election with the implementation of deepfake AI ads and videos to promote political opponents.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Also, your weather forecast for tonight