Friends and family support woman who was placed in a coma after bad crash on US 60

A Valley woman is recovering tonight after a bad accident when a truck jack-knifed on US 60, throwing pipes and a power pole onto her car.

She was placed in a coma but friends and family are rallying behind her to keep her business afloat.

They have received good news from the hospital.

Victoria Cardenas, who is 26-years-old, has opened her eyes and has shown responses to visual simuli. However, there's still a long road to recovery.

Pictures of the crash indicate the severity of the accident, but Victoria miraculously survived.

"It’s a miracle. If anybody has seen the wreckage or seen the scene, there wasn’t much left. The only thing that was left was my daughter," said her mom, Amber.

Victoria is the owner of Mudslingers at the Goldfield Goldmine in Apache Junction, a business where she sells her own pottery.

Friends and family are running her store in her absence to ensure it continues to thrive.

"She is so loved she is such an amazing human being. I am so blessed and lucky to have her as my friend. I’m sorry, I just love her so much," said her friend Cameryn Lucia.

Emotional support has been pouring in for Victoria, who is well-loved and regarded as an amazing person.

After undergoing surgery, Victoria was sedated, a measure to aid her healing process.

While her business is being taken care of by her community, her family can focus solely on her recovery.

"The miracle I know that God wants her here for a reason and that she’s still alive for a reason and my baby is gonna wake up," said Amber.

Victoria's family set a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her treatment and new pottery equipment, especially since her hand was badly injured in the crash.

There is no indication yet of when Victoria might leave the hospital.