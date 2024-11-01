Arizona Attorney General looking into Donald Trump's comment about Liz Cheney | 2024 Election

article

Officials with the Arizona Attorney General's Office say they are looking into whether former President Donald Trump's comments about former Congresswoman Liz Cheney violated the state's laws.

"The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is looking into whether Donald Trump’s comments about Liz Cheney violated Arizona law. The office has no additional comments to make at this time," read the brief statement.

The Associated Press reported on Nov. 1 that Trump, during an event on the night of Oct. 31 in Arizona with Tucker Carlson, was asked whether it was strange to see Cheney campaign against him.

Trump called Cheney "a deranged person" and added, "But the reason she couldn’t stand me is that she always wanted to go to war with people. If it were up to her, we’d be in 50 different countries."

The former president continued, "She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with the rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. OK, let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face."

Cheney responded in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant."