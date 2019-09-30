AZ Heroes to Hometowns helps Valley veteran with home improvement project

A Valley veteran is getting a lift just when he needs it the most. More than a decade after returning from the battlefield, a group of strangers came out to give him and his family a hand.

Staff Sergeant Brent Bretz lost both of his legs back in 2004 while deployed in Iraq. The former army sniper has undergone 60 surgeries since the attack.

Monday, about a dozen volunteers from Arizona Heroes to Hometowns were out at his home taping, scraping, and painting.

"They're an amazing group of guys all just happy to be here I don't see anyone disgruntled so yeah it's pretty awesome," said Brent Bretz.

Arizona Heroes to Hometowns inspires others by establishing a support network for the returning veterans. Many of them like Brent, who suffered life-changing injuries.

"Getting these guys the services they need is a big deal," said Bretz.

These volunteers met early this morning to put a fresh coat of paint on Brent's home, but the overall mission of the organization goes much deeper, according to CEO and founder, Kathy Pearce.

Advertisement

"It's giving them new memories and healing that spiritual aspect is really our main focus and helping them financially and there are so many stressors and if they're struggling financially often the family falls apart and if we can keep those families together were going to have a stronger community," said Kathy Pearce. "Our whole purpose is to help them find their new normal."