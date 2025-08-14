AZ high court rules funding method for school maintenance, repair unconstitutional

The Brief Arizona's Supreme Court has ruled that the state's current method to fund school building repair and maintenance is unconstitutional. The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit that dates back to 2017. Education groups call this a big win.



In a historic ruling for Arizona's public schools, the state's Supreme Court said curried method to fund building repairs and school maintenance is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit dates back to 2017, when several education groups and school districts sued the Arizona State Legislature, alleging that lawmakers failed to spend billions of dollars on critical infrastructure repairs and maintenance.

Video taken that year showed massive cracks in at least one school's walls and roof.

The lawsuit cited a ruling from the 1990s that established a minimum funding benchmark for schools, which they say the legislature failed to do.

In their ruling, the state Supreme Court ruled that the current public school capital finance system violates the General and Uniform Clause of the Arizona state Constitution.

The clause reads:

The legislature shall enact such laws as shall provide for the establishment and maintenance of a general and uniform public school system, which system shall include:

1. Kindergarten schools.

2. Common schools.

3. High schools.

4. Normal schools.

5. Industrial schools.

6. Universities, which shall include an agricultural college, a school of mines, and such other technical schools as may be essential, until such time as it may be deemed advisable to establish separate state institutions of such character.

The ruling also states the system violates another section of the state constitution that reads:

The revenue for the maintenance of the respective state educational institutions shall be derived from the investment of the proceeds of the sale, and from the rental of such lands as have been set aside by the enabling act approved June 20, 1910, or other legislative enactment of the United States, for the use and benefit of the respective state educational institutions. In addition to such income the legislature shall make such appropriations, to be met by taxation, as shall insure the proper maintenance of all state educational institutions, and shall make such special appropriations as shall provide for their development and improvement.

What they're saying:

Education groups call this a big win, and plan to work with lawmakers to ensure the ruling leads to improvements across the state.

The other side:

The Arizona State Legislature reportedly plans to appeal the ruling.