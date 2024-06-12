AZ lawmakers to decide on ballot measure that aims to end public vote on retaining judges

A major vote with implications on the 2024 ballot in Arizona is taking place at the State Capitol on June 12.

SRC 1044 will be heard by the State House. It is a bill that, if referred to the November ballot by lawmakers and ultimately approved by voters, would scrap judicial retention elections in Arizona, and make any appointments to the state's Supreme Court lifelong terms.

If the bill passes, it would also nullify the results of this November's retention election. This year, two state supreme court justices who agreed that the state's now-repealed 1864 near-total abortion ban is enforceable will face retention elections.

What are judicial retention elections?

According to the Arizona Judicial Branch's website, justices for the Arizona Supreme Court, as well as Court of Appeals judges, and Superior Court judges in Coconino, Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties are appointed by the governor from lists of nominees screened and selected by public committees.

"Once appointed, the judges are retained or rejected by the voters every four years for these four superior courts, and every six years for the appellate courts," read a portion of the website.