AZ mansion goes up in flames; fight ends in deadly Avondale shooting l Morning News Brief

From a massive fire breaking out at an Arizona mansion to a deadly shooting investigation in the West Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 21.

1. Crews battle mansion fire

2. Deadly West Valley shooting

A man was shot and killed on Jan. 21 in Avondale, police said. (KSAZ-TV)

What we know:

A man was found shot to death at a home on Wednesday near Lower Buckeye and El Mirage Roads. A second man, who was found with a gunshot wound nearby, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police believe the men got into a fight, which led to the shooting.

3. Valley students protest ICE

4. ‘Goon squad’ misconduct probe

Photo courtesy of the Mesa Police Department

What we know:

The Mesa Police Department has taken over the city’s park ranger unit following a misconduct investigation into allegations of racial slurs, aggressive enforcement, and the use of "goon squad" patches.

Dig deeper:

The misconduct probe, which began after three rangers were accused of unprofessional behavior, revealed some staff referred to themselves as the "goon squad" and even used a specific patch to identify the group. The fallout left the unit with only six rangers after four resigned and one retired during the investigation.

5. What is histoplasmosis?

