AZ mansion goes up in flames; fight ends in deadly Avondale shooting l Morning News Brief

Published  January 21, 2026 10:00am MST
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Mesa PD)

From a massive fire breaking out at an Arizona mansion to a deadly shooting investigation in the West Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 21.

1. Crews battle mansion fire

Firefighters extinguish mansion fire in Gold Canyon

Firefighters extinguished a massive fire at a mansion in Gold Canyon on Tuesday. SkyFOX flew over the scene near Gold Canyon Drive and Golden Rim Circle, where crews worked to control the flames.

2. Deadly West Valley shooting

A man was shot and killed on Jan. 21 in Avondale, police said. (KSAZ-TV)

What we know:

A man was found shot to death at a home on Wednesday near Lower Buckeye and El Mirage Roads. A second man, who was found with a gunshot wound nearby, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police believe the men got into a fight, which led to the shooting.

3. Valley students protest ICE

Arizona high school students walk out in protest

Students across the Valley walked out of class to protest immigration raid on the one year anniversary of President Trump taking office.

4. ‘Goon squad’ misconduct probe

Photo courtesy of the Mesa Police Department

What we know:

The Mesa Police Department has taken over the city’s park ranger unit following a misconduct investigation into allegations of racial slurs, aggressive enforcement, and the use of "goon squad" patches.

Dig deeper:

The misconduct probe, which began after three rangers were accused of unprofessional behavior, revealed some staff referred to themselves as the "goon squad" and even used a specific patch to identify the group. The fallout left the unit with only six rangers after four resigned and one retired during the investigation.

5. What is histoplasmosis?

What is histoplasmosis? Outbreak leaves 1 dead, dozens ill in Tennessee
What is histoplasmosis? Outbreak leaves 1 dead, dozens ill in Tennessee

Tennessee health officials are investigating a fungal infection outbreak that has killed at least one person and sickened dozens more.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 1/21/26

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday in the Valley with a high in the low-70s.

