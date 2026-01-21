AZ mansion goes up in flames; fight ends in deadly Avondale shooting l Morning News Brief
From a massive fire breaking out at an Arizona mansion to a deadly shooting investigation in the West Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 21.
1. Crews battle mansion fire
2. Deadly West Valley shooting
A man was shot and killed on Jan. 21 in Avondale, police said. (KSAZ-TV)
What we know:
A man was found shot to death at a home on Wednesday near Lower Buckeye and El Mirage Roads. A second man, who was found with a gunshot wound nearby, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Dig deeper:
Police believe the men got into a fight, which led to the shooting.
3. Valley students protest ICE
4. ‘Goon squad’ misconduct probe
Photo courtesy of the Mesa Police Department
What we know:
The Mesa Police Department has taken over the city’s park ranger unit following a misconduct investigation into allegations of racial slurs, aggressive enforcement, and the use of "goon squad" patches.
Dig deeper:
The misconduct probe, which began after three rangers were accused of unprofessional behavior, revealed some staff referred to themselves as the "goon squad" and even used a specific patch to identify the group. The fallout left the unit with only six rangers after four resigned and one retired during the investigation.
5. What is histoplasmosis?
