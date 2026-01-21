Fight at Avondale home leads to deadly shooting
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police say a fight between two men in Avondale led to a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
A woman called the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office just after midnight on Jan. 21 after a man showed up at her friend's house near El Mirage Road and Southern Avenue with a gunshot wound. When deputies got to the scene, they found the injured man. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Avondale Police say officers responded to a home near Lower Buckeye and El Mirage Roads where another man was found shot to death.
Investigators believe the two men got into a fight, which led to the shooting.
Police say there is no risk to the public.
What we don't know:
No identities have been released in this case.
The Source: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Avondale Police Department.