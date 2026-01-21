Fight at Avondale home leads to deadly shooting

The Brief A man was found shot to death early Wednesday morning near Lower Buckeye and El Mirage Roads. A second man was found at a nearby home in Avondale with life-threatening injuries. Police believe the two men got into a fight, which led to the shooting.



Police say a fight between two men in Avondale led to a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

A woman called the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office just after midnight on Jan. 21 after a man showed up at her friend's house near El Mirage Road and Southern Avenue with a gunshot wound. When deputies got to the scene, they found the injured man. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Avondale Police say officers responded to a home near Lower Buckeye and El Mirage Roads where another man was found shot to death.

Investigators believe the two men got into a fight, which led to the shooting.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released in this case.