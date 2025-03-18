Expand / Collapse search
AZ senators warn of Medicaid cuts; Lori Vallow Daybell back in court l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  March 18, 2025 10:17am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

Shooting; deadly crash l Morning Headlines March 18

A man is expected to survive after being shot in Phoenix; a woman is dead following a multi-car crash; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Two Arizona senators held a town hall, warning citizens of what they're calling "impending cuts" to Medicaid; Lori Vallow Daybell was back in a Phoenix courtroom just days before the start of her murder conspiracy trial; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 18.

1. Senators warn of ‘impending’ Medicaid cuts

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly, Ruben Gallego warn of 'impending cuts' to Medicaid
Arizona Senators Mark Kelly, Ruben Gallego warn of 'impending cuts' to Medicaid

Arizona Democratic Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego held a town hall on Monday, warning citizens of what they’re calling "impending cuts" to Medicaid. They say it won't only affect people needing treatment, but also staff.

2. Hospital patient citizenship status

Arizona lawmaker pushes bill to require hospitals to verify patient citizenship
Arizona lawmaker pushes bill to require hospitals to verify patient citizenship

Some Arizona lawmakers are working to pass a bill that would require any hospital that receives state funds to ask patients for their citizenship status.

3. ‘Doomsday Mom’ back in court

Lori Vallow Daybell in court for hearing before murder conspiracy trial begins
Lori Vallow Daybell in court for hearing before murder conspiracy trial begins

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her previous husband, Charles Vallow. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

4. Bill would make ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ a mental illness

MN lawmakers want to define 'Trump derangement syndrome' as a mental illness
MN lawmakers want to define 'Trump derangement syndrome' as a mental illness

Republican lawmakers in Minnesota want the state to add "Trump derangement syndrome" to its definition of mental illness.

5. Cop arrested

Indiana cop charged after forcing daughter, 6, to stand in freezing cold with threatening sign
Indiana cop charged after forcing daughter, 6, to stand in freezing cold with threatening sign

An Indiana cop allegedly forced his six-year-old daughter to stand outside in cold temperatures holding a sign threatening her brother as punishment.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Cooler and windy on Tuesday in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Cooler and windy on Tuesday in Phoenix

Cooler temps expected today in the Valley with a high in the low 70s.

