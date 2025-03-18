AZ senators warn of Medicaid cuts; Lori Vallow Daybell back in court l Morning News Brief

Two Arizona senators held a town hall, warning citizens of what they're calling "impending cuts" to Medicaid; Lori Vallow Daybell was back in a Phoenix courtroom just days before the start of her murder conspiracy trial; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 18.

1. Senators warn of ‘impending’ Medicaid cuts

Featured article

2. Hospital patient citizenship status

Featured article

3. ‘Doomsday Mom’ back in court

Featured article

4. Bill would make ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ a mental illness

Featured article

5. Cop arrested

Featured article

Today's weather