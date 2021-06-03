AZDHS: State-run COVID-19 vaccination sites to close by end of June

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites will close at the end of the month.

According to a statement released on June 3, June 5 is the last day individuals can receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as receiving the second dose at a state-run site, as the last state-run site, located at Gila River Arena in Glendale, will close on Monday, June 28.

"After June 5, first doses will still be administered, but patients will be given information on alternate locations to receive second doses of Pfizer vaccine, which is administered at these sites," read a portion of the statement. "Individuals who would like to receive both vaccine doses at a state-operated site should visit on or before Saturday, June 5."

According to officials, Arizona is turning its focus to increasing the number of neighborhood options for administering the COVID-19 vaccine, including pharmacies, doctors' offices, and pop-up clinics.

"At the height of demand, state-run sites administered nearly 168,000 doses in a single week. Now, even with access to the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15, doses administered at state-run sites decreased to 13,000-50,000 per week during the month of May, highlighting the need to shift to community-based options," read a portion of the statement.

AZDHS officials say as of June 3, over 5.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to over 3.3 million individuals, including over 2.8 million people who are fully vaccinated.

"About 47% of Arizona’s total population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 39% of the population has been fully vaccinated," read a portion of the statement.

On June 3, Arizona reported 322 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

AZDHS Website for COVID-19 Vaccination

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines/index.php

