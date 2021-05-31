San Carlos Apache Tribe nearly halts spread of coronavirus

The San Carlos Apache Tribe has experienced a dramatic turnaround in coronavirus cases, nearly halting the spread.

About one-third of the population on the southeastern Arizona reservation had been infected over the past year. Now, the average number of positive COVID-19 cases is down to less than 1% a week.

The San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corp. and tribal officials attribute the numbers to early education campaigns, an emergency declaration, safety precautions and collaboration.

The tribe has also vaccinated its population at a quicker rate than the state of Arizona with no need for mass vaccination events.









