Baby dies after driver crashes into stroller in Tucson

A baby has died after police say a man crashed into a stroller near a Tucson intersection.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the collision happened at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 near Ruthrauff Road and Kain Avenue.

When deputies got to the scene, they found 34-year-old Marquese Reese with minor injuries and an 11-month-old infant with life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to a hospital where the baby died.

Investigators say Reese was pushing the infant in a stroller across the street with two other adults when a vehicle hit both Reese and the stroller.

The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Colton Ortiz, was arrested, authorities said.

Ortiz was booked into jail and is accused of manslaughter, aggravated assault and aggravated DUI.

Map of where the crash happened