‘Baby Yoda,’ breakout star from ‘The Mandalorian,’ to have merchandise in time for holidays, report says

“Baby Yoda,” a breakout star from “The Mandalorian,” will soon have merchandise available and it will likely be just in time for the holidays, a report said.

The character, named simply “The Child” in the new Disney+ series, made a surprise appearance toward the end of the first episode. “Star Wars” fans went wild for the adorable creature, calling it “Baby Yoda” due to its uncanny resemblance to the iconic character Yoda.

Clothing and accessories for “Baby Yoda” will soon be available on Amazon, Zazzle, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Hot Topic and Box Lunch, as well as the Disney Store, ShopDisney and at the Disney Parks, CNBC reported.

“The Child” was absent from the marketing and initial merchandise launch for “The Mandalorian” because show runners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni didn’t want to spoil the creature’s unexpected appearance, the report said.

Presales for toys and plush will also be available in the coming weeks, according to the news outlet.

“The Child” t-shirts are already available on Amazon.

The toy company Hasbro, which has an exclusive license from Disney to make “Star Wars,” Marvel, “Frozen,” and Disney Princess-related toys and apparel, reportedly announced its release of “The Child” toys and apparel.

Hasbro did not immediately respond for confirmation of the merchandise releases.

“The Mandalorian,” set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, follows “the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic,” according to the show’s description on the Disney+ website.