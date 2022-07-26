Expand / Collapse search
Bacon company Wright Brand looking for Mayor of Bacon City, USA

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 7 Austin

VERNON, Texas - Bacon company Wright Brand is looking for someone to fill a special position in honor of its 100th anniversary and celebrating "Bacon the Wright Way".

The job? To be the mayor of the company's hometown, Vernon, Texas, which is being renamed Bacon City, USA for the weekend of September 16-17.

Wright Brand says in a release that it is launching a nationwide search to find the biggest bacon fan and not only declare them mayor but also give them a lifetime supply of Wright Brand bacon.

The winning person and one guest will also get a two-night trip to the 100th anniversary celebration and mayoral induction. 

The Mayor of Bacon City will get VIP access to the festival which feature a food truck competitions, a performance from The Randy Rogers Brand, and more.

To apply for the job of Mayor of Bacon City, USA, people are asked to submit a one-minute video about your unique qualifications and why you deserve the coveted title. 

Officials say to consider submitting a bacon ballad, a sizzling dance, a bacon-wrapped rap or a poem or another performance that captures your love for bacon. The more creative the video, the greater the chance of securing the title. Applications will be accepted now through July 31, 2022.

For official rules and to apply, click here.