‘Bandage Bandit’ sought in connection to Valley bank robberies

Police are looking for a man accused of robbing three Valley banks inside Safeway grocery stores.

According to Tempe police, the first robbery happened on June 28 in Tempe, followed by one on July 31 in Gilbert, and finally a third in the Ahwatukee area on August 29.

All three robberies happened just as the bank opened.

During the robberies, police say the suspect walked up to the teller and pointed a gun at them, demanding cash.

(Photo: Tempe police)

In two of the robberies, the suspect was wearing a bandage on his face and hand. He's described as a white or Hispanic man in his mid-40s and about 5'5" to 5'7" with a stocky build.

If you have any information, please call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

Advertisement