Banner Health, Abrazo Health restricting visitors from hospitals

article

Starting Thursday, March 19, visitors will no longer be allowed inside Banner Health hospitals with only a few exceptions, Banner announced in a news release on Wednesday.

"We understand this will be challenging, but we’re committed to take the necessary precautions to protect our patients, health care workers and the community," officials wrote in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are two exceptions to the restriction: patients under the age of 18 may have one adult visitor with then, and mothers in labor can have one visitor as a support person.

Abrazo Health has also implemented visitor restrictions as well, starting at 7 a.m. Friday, March 20. Visitors will not be allowed in Abrazo hospitals across the Valley, with the exception of patients in labor, end-of-life and certain exceptions of discharge support.

The company has also said everyone entering their facilities will be screened and will have their temperature checked.

"These measures will be in effect until we are advised by the CDC or local public health authorities that it is safe to return to normal visiting practices," wrote Abrazo Health in a statement.

Officials recommended using phone calls, FaceTime other forms of telecommunication to keep in touch with loved ones.

Advertisement

Banner Health COVID-19 Patient Resources

https://www.bannerhealth.com/patients/patient-resources/covid-19

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

LIVE MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

RELATED STORIES: Phoenix, Tucson order closures of bars, restaurants

Gila River Hotels & Casinos to temporarily close due to coronavirus pandemic

Phoenix man recovering after falling ill from the coronavirus