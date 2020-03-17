Gila River Hotels & Casinos to temporarily close due to coronavirus pandemic

article

A spokesperson with Gila River Gaming Enterprises say the company has temporarily closed its three hotels and casinos due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, officials say the closure will take effect at 4:00 a.m. on March 18, and will remain in effect for two weeks. There are no reported cases of COVID-19 at of the casinos and hotels.

"This was an ethical decision to protect our team members and our guests," said Gila River Hotels & Casino CEO Kenneth Manuel, in the statement.

The company operates three hotels and casinos in the Valley: Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, and Vee Quiva. Company officials say workers will continue to be paid and receive benefits during the closure.

What it means for visitors

Officials say guests currently staying at any of the hotels and casinos will be contacted for relocated desires or refunds. Those who have future hotel reservations with Wild Horse Pass or Vee Quiva can call 1-800-WINGILA for details on rescheduling or refunds.

Additional resources

