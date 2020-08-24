Expand / Collapse search
Bar owners express frustration as bars in restaurants are allowed to operate amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Bar owners getting ready for rally as frustrations over bar closure mount

Owners of some bars say they are frustrated that bars in restaurants can operate, while they can't.

PHOENIX - Some bar owners in Arizona are set to rally at the Arizona State Capitol again on August 25, as frustrations mount over an order for them to close down their operations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The rally is different than another rally that also involved bar owners, in that many of the bar owners set to take part in the August 25 rally have liquor licenses known as Series 06 and Series 07, which would allow them to sell beer, wine and spirits, but not food.

Bar owner expresses frustration

The day the music stopped at Kobalt Karaoke Bar, located at Park Central north of Downtown Phoenix, was March 17. It has been more than five months following the closure, and the bar's owner, Jeff Perales, sits frustrated in the emptiness brought on by COVID-19.

"The frustration level has gone through the roof lately," said Perales.

Pictures of people hanging out at restaurant bars while state officials say bars like his can’t open are adding to Perales' frustration.

"These restaurants that have bars in them that are blatantly disregarding the rules are pretty much throwing it in our faces right now that we are struggling, and it's hard to see it," said Perales.

Right now, Perales says there is little to no enforcement over eating and drinking establishments.

"You can have rules & guidelines, but if there aren't people enforcing those guidelines, it's going to fall on deaf ears and were going to end up in the same predicament that we are in now," said Perales.