Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
12
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:45 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 6:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:25 PM MST until THU 6:15 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:38 PM MST until THU 6:45 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:57 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 6:30 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 6:15 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Mazatzal Mountains

Bar owners send message to Governor about reopening during protest at State Capitol

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Bar owners send message about reopening to Governor Ducey during rally at Arizona State Capitol

Bars across the state, along with other businesses, have been hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

PHOENIX - Bar owners and workers gathered at the Arizona State Capitol on the afternoon of August 20 to deliver a message to the Governor: They are ready to reopen, and do so safely.

State health benchmarks are strict for bars, but not for restaurants that remain open. Connolly’s Sports Grill owner Brian Cavender tried to apply for a waiver to open

“When it got rejected, it said 'hey, we’ll let you open if you go to 25% capacity, close at 10, and tell everyone to eat food or drink,'" said Cavender. "You had this in mind already. Why didn’t you give us that two weeks ago so we can get busy and get open?"

For many, it’s not about denying there’s a health crisis. It’s trying to get on a level playing field, and to illustrate that, some tractors were driven in from Cave Creek in support of their favorite watering holes.

In the meantime, there aren’t many options for those who rallied. Their tabs are still open with no money coming in.

“You put a lot of people out of work. Bartenders their family. You put people out of work for no reason. Give us the guidelines and let’s live by those rules," said one person.