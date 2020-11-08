Expand / Collapse search
Bass Pro Shops offers contactless Santa visits in the Valley

By and
Published 
TyPad
FOX 10 Phoenix

Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops

The Magic of Santa's Wonderland continues at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's in the Valley. Contactless visits with Santa start Nov. 8 and reservations can be made at www.basspro.com/santa or cabelas.com/santa.

PHOENIX - Time-honored traditions, like holiday visits to Santa, will look a lot different this year because of the pandemic, but Bass Pro Shops is still offering Santa visits with some big safety enhancements in place.

"It's a contactless Santa Claus experience, so Santa's going to be...sitting behind the plexiglass, he's also going to have a clear face mask on," said a spokesperson with Bass Pro Shops.

Officials with the store say it was important for them to keep the tradition alive, although it will look different.

"We have stickers on the floor to space out people six feet, to try and keep people social distance -- we have a barrier technically right here to make sure we're keeping people who want to just take pictures," said the spokesperson. "If they want to shop later they can do that. We're trying to keep people distanced if possible."

Appointments will be necessary, and they're booked all next week, so it's recommended to schedule a Santa meeting as soon as possible. Anyone interested can sign up to six days in advance.

Learn more: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland