'Battle of the Robs': Update on Phoenix neighbors who had dueling political yard signs

In October, we told you about the "Battle of the Robs."

In the midst of a divisive election season, these two neighbors went head-to-head, but in a different way. Now that the ballots have been cast, where do they stand?

Rob Anderson and Rob Banovich – they have the same first name and live on the same street, but Banovich proudly supports the Trump campaign, and it’s a different story if you cross the street, as Anderson supports the Harris campaign.

They’re shifting the narrative when it comes to polarizing political views. They call it the "Battle of the Robs."

From flags to yard signs, the competition grew.

"All the new flags and things you see now were donated," Banovich said on Nov. 6, a day after former President Donald Trump was projected to win a second term in the White House.

Banovich’s mailbox was filled with people asking to add to his collection.

"Maybe their HOA or whatever reason, they couldn’t put them up at their house," Banovich said.

Once ballots were counted in favor of Trump, Anderson removed most of his Harris and Walz signs.

Election Day is behind them, and the Robs move forward.

"Life will go on as normal," Anderson said. "We will talk to each other, chat with each other whenever we see each other out. If he’s working in his yard, or I’m working in mine, we will still get along, we will still be neighbors."

"He watches out for me, I watch out for him. Doesn't matter what day, what year, what event is going on. We still care for one another," Banovich said.

Until next time.

"We’ll just move on until the next election," Anderson said.

The Robs are not letting this divide them.

"Today's environment, they're trying to push that wedge between us, and we're just not going to allow it to happen," Banovich said.

Their two homes became a popular photo spot for the community and people around the Valley. Both Robs said it really brought this neighborhood together, removing the fear of expressing your support for a candidate and what your neighbors might think.

Banovich says he will take most of his signs down in the coming days.