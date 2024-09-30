Phoenix neighbors face off in the 'Battle of the Robs' with dueling Trump, Harris signs

We're weeks away from the 2024 presidential election, and two north Phoenix neighbors are going head-to-head, but in a different way.

As political tension heats up, these neighbors are calling this race to the ballot box the "Battle of the Robs."

This political season has been polarizing, and this north Phoenix street is no different. There is no question about where these two neighbors stand.

They say their signs show exactly who they are voting for, but, what’s different is, this has brought this community together by way of a friendly neighborly competition.

Rob Anderson and Rob Banovich live on the same street, they both have corner houses, and they even have the same name. One thing they don’t share is the same political views.

Anderson supports Harris and Banovich supports Trump.

"Rob put out a couple of flags, and so I was like, well, I guess I got to get a couple more," Banovich said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rob Banovich

"He started putting up yard signs, and when I would put more, he would put more," Anderson said.

Flags and yard signs cover their garages, windows, and gates.

"I guess it's who can put the most up," Anderson said.

"The weekend after he loaded up his yard, he pulled out the back and I gave him a thumbs up and smiled, gave me a thumbs up, and then I went and got some more stuff," Banovich said.

They’re shifting the narrative when it comes to the election. The Battle of the Robs is something neighbors now look forward to.

"They would add a new sign every day. We'd go for a walk with the kids, and we'd see the different signs back and forth," Barbara Lyons, a neighbor said. "It's kind of fun to see."

Another neighbor says the Robs' signs could be considered holiday decorations.

"It’s nice and playful. They don’t really do anything around the holidays, so this is neat to see," neighbor Randell Carlson said.

There is one flag that they both fly proudly, the American flag.

"We're different parties. Doesn't mean, you know, that we can't be friends. I mean, we're all Americans," Anderson said.

The day after the election, Nov. 6, things will go back to the way they were. Two neighbors being neighborly.

"Then we'll undecorate our houses and just be waving at each other as we do today," Banovich said.

The Robs laughed when they were asked if they'd keep adding to the signs. Banovich pointed out that there is not much more room left in these yards.