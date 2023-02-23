Bayshore parking garage collapse, chief 'confident' of no injuries

A Bayshore parking garage partially collapsed Thursday, Feb. 23.

North Shore Fire/Rescue Chief Robert Whitaker said, based on a review of the town center's surveillance video, officials are "very confident" nobody was hurt or trapped in the pile of rubble and show. Two cars were smashed and others are stuck in the structure – possibly for months.

Whitaker said the dispatch call came in around 12:15 p.m. It happened at the Silver Spring Parking Garage, which is set back from Port Washington and extends east toward the town center's interior roads. Assistance from the Milwaukee Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT) was requested due to the type of incident.

"I heard something in the background…'boom, boom,' and I felt the walls shake," a witness, who said he reported the collapse, told FOX6 News. "I felt like I was in danger for my life."

"I heard a big ‘boom," and I didn’t think nothing of it. I thought it was an earthquake," another witness told FOX6. "Next thing you know, I come down to get out the parking structure and I'm like, ‘Oh, I don’t think I'm getting out of here today.'"

Parking garage collapse at Bayshore

The ramp to upper levels is what collapsed down to the ground level, Whitaker said. Large amounts of snow remain piled on top of the collapsed portions of the structure. Whitaker said it is "likely" that the weight of the snow was a factor in the collapse, but that has not been confirmed.

Bayshore officials said people parked on the third level are unable to get their vehicles. Whitaker said it could take months before those vehicles can be retrieved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.