Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood

Prescott Valley residents are being warned after police say a black bear has been spotted roaming a neighborhood.

Police say the bear was last seen near Robert's Marketplace right off SR 89A and Viewpoint Drive.

Michael Rose Bond shared a video he took of the bear on Monday morning. He and his wife saw it running through the back lot of the gas station.

The bear then made its way through an area where new homes are under construction and into people's yards.

"I thought it was kind of weird, a bear being that inland, compared to, even though we live closer to the Mingus Mountains, it was pretty far inland compared to what they usually are," Bond said. "As I shot the last video of it going up the driveway, and it looked back at me, I went to tell her to take off, I was like, OK cool. I didn't want to bother the bear anymore. We saw the police behind us."

Arizona Game and Fish Department was also notified. Police say if you see a bear in the wild, do not approach it.

Recently, a teen boy was attacked while inside his Alpine, Arizona home by a bear. He survived.

Map of the area where the bear was seen: