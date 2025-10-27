Beary good teamwork: Mama bear, cubs rescued from Flagstaff school tree

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Arizona Game & Fish Department (AZGFD)

The Brief A mama bear and her two cubs were safely rescued from a tree at a Flagstaff elementary school on Oct. 24 through a joint effort by the Arizona Game & Fish Department (AZGFD) and Arizona Public Service (APS). The bear family, initially drawn to the area by apple trees, was successfully removed and relocated. Students at the school remained indoors during the operation.



A mama bear and her two cubs were rescued from a tree at a Flagstaff elementary school on Friday, Oct. 24.

It was all made possible by Arizona Public Service (APS) and the Arizona Game & Fish Department (AZGFD).

What we know:

AZGFD says the bears had been spotted roaming nearby neighborhoods recently, "drawn in by the abundance of apple trees in the area."

The family of bears climbed the tree on school grounds, and that's when AZGFD contacted APS to help with the rescue.

"By the time the APS crew arrived with a bucket truck, the mama bear had successfully been removed from the tree, while the cubs remained. APS field employee Jim Baldocchi, partnered with Game and Fish officer Colby Walton to carefully use the bucket to get the cubs down and reunited with their mother," the agency said.

The mama bear, between four and seven years old, and her healthy young cubs are doing well and have been relocated.

As for the elementary school, students stayed indoors until the rescue was complete.

What they're saying:

"It was a wonderful example of teamwork and community care," AZGFD said.

Not the Only Bear Rescue:

Over in the Valley, Pinal County deputies successfully rescued a bear cub, now named Ted, in San Tan Valley after corralling him to the top of a palm tree.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about what you should do if you spot a bear in Arizona.