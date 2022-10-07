Beauty salon destroyed after Glendale strip mall fire

No one was hurt after a fire at a Glendale strip mall destroyed a beauty salon and damaged two other businesses early Friday morning.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire near 67th Avenue and Glendale, but crews said that a beauty salon suffered a total loss.

The two other nearby businesses affected suffered smoke damage.

"After speaking with the shop owners they did not have any indication as to what may have caused the fire," fire officials said.

Investigators are still working to figure out a cause.

