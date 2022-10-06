Domestic violence suspect accused of setting north Phoenix home on fire

A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody in north Phoenix after he barricaded himself inside a home, police said Wednesday.

Police visited a home near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard for a domestic violence call and found a man reportedly pointing an airsoft pistol or BB gun at other people inside the home.

The suspect, Nate Rogers, refused to come out and even lit the home on fire during the standoff, police said.

Rogers was eventually taken into custody after police used "less lethal" ammunition.

He faces a number of assault and criminal damage charges.

Nate Rogers

