Person accused of sex offenses against minors worked as photographer at Buckeye school, officials say

Officials with a West Valley school district say a person who is accused of sexual offenses against minors was on an elementary school campus in September.

According to a statement issued by Liberty Elementary School District Superintendent Lori Shough, the person, who was not identified, was on the campus of Freedom Elementary School as a contractor photographer for school pictures.

"The Buckeye Police Department was contacted directly by an individual regarding these allegations, at which point police informed the District," a portion of Shough's statement reads.

In a separate statement, officials with Buckeye Police Department say the matter was reported to them on Sept. 2, 2022.

"The investigation is in the early stages, and detectives are in the process of conducting numerous interviews," a portion of the police statement reads.

According to Freedom Elementary's school calendar, Picture Day for that school was held on Sept. 2.

"As for the contracted photographer, the District canceled a scheduled ‘retake day’ of school pictures involving this individual. Furthermore, the District is putting on hold indefinitely any potential photography contracts with this company," read a portion of Shough's statement. School district officials did not identify the company that they had contracts with.

The person involved, according to police officials, has not been arrested or charged.

