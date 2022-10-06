1 dead, 3 others hurt following crash involving crane truck near highway in Queen Creek

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a crane truck near State Route 24 in the Queen Creek area.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 24 and Williams Field Road.

"The collision occurred in the intersection, but the resulting wreckage ended up on State Route 24, which is DPS jurisdiction," read a portion of DPS' statement.

Mesa Fire Department says following the t-bone crash, four people inside the car, described as a crossover-style SUV, had to be extricated by crews.

DPS says 1 person from the SUV died, while fire officials say the others were taken to trauma centers in the area. Of the four, three were listed in critical condition.

SR 24, which originally terminated at Ellsworth Road, was extended to Ironwood Drive in a project that began in 2020. The extended portion was opened to traffic in August.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

