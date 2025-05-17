Betty's Bakery in St. Johns recognized among most resilient businesses in the nation

The Brief Betty's Bakery flooded in 2024, causing about $20,000 in damage. It has reopened and a recent publication ranked it as one of the most resilient small businesses in the nation. Two other restaurants in Arizona were recognized for their resiliency amidst disaster.



Betty's Bakery in St. Johns, Ariz. was recognized as one of the most resilient small businesses in the nation.

A survey by Marketbeat.com ranked the top businesses in the nation that had the most inspiring comebacks after disasters.

Three restaurants from Arizona made the list.

Betty's Bakery came in eighth place.

What they're saying:

"Just before reopening in 2024, flash floods submerged this family bakery, causing $20,000 in damage. Jessenia Mireles was overwhelmed by the town’s response—neighbors filled 6,500 sandbags and joined the cleanup. Betty’s Bakery bounced back fast and opened as planned. Now, pan dulce and tacos are served with a side of community pride," the review said.

The Mexicano in Phoenix and Teresa's Mosaic Cafe in Tucson were also recognized.

Map of where to find Betty's Bakery: