Bicyclist critically injured after getting hit by 2 trucks in North Phoenix

A bicyclist remains in critical condition after being hit by two trucks in North Phoenix on Sept. 16.

Police say the victim was struck by a FedEx truck and a second large truck near 43rd Avenue and Northern on Thursday.

The drivers involved were evaluated and did not show signs of impairment, officials say.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

