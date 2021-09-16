Search and rescue crews find Maryland backpacker who was reported missing in Grand Canyon

article

National Park Service crews have found a Maryland man who was reported missing while backpacking in the Grand Canyon.

According to NPS, 66-year-old Clifton "Cliff" Beck was reported overdue on Tuesday night after he obtained a backcountry permit to spend two nights on the Walhalla Plateau on the North Rim from Sept. 10-12.

"Beck was expected to exit the backcountry of Grand Canyon National Park on September 12," NPS officials said in a news release.

On Wednesday, rangers conducted an aerial search but were unable to find Beck. Crews deployed nine ground search teams on Thursday, as well as helicopter and aircraft searches in the Walhalla Plateau area.

On Friday just after 8 a.m., Beck was found near Roosevelt Point on the North Rim. He is in stable condition.

