Bicyclist struck and killed while crossing 51st Avenue in Phoenix

article

The Brief A bicyclist was hit and killed by a driver in Phoenix while he was crossing 51st Avenue on May 18, police said. The victim was identified as 60-year-old Larry Schnepp.



A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a driver in Phoenix early in the morning on Sunday, May 18, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 6 a.m.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult male bicyclist, identified as 60-year-old Larry Schnepp. Schnepp was transported to a nearby hospital; however, he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The vehicle involved remained on scene," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer.

Investigators believe Schnepp was either riding or pushing his bike across 51st Avenue when he was hit.

What's next:

The police department says the crash is still under investigation.

Map of the area where the incident happened: