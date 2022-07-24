Biden feeling 'much, much better' after getting BA.5 COVID variant

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 8:34 AM MST until SUN 11:30 AM MST, Maricopa County
8
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 8:28 AM MST until SUN 10:30 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:13 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Kofa, Central La Paz
Flood Advisory
until SUN 9:15 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 9:45 AM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Biden feeling 'much, much better' after getting BA.5 COVID variant

Published 
Joe Biden
Associated Press
President Biden Travels To Massachusetts article

File Photo: US President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C., US, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is feeling "much, much better" after testing positive for the coronavirus, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator said Sunday, confirming that the 79-year-old U.S. leader was infected with a highly contagious variant spreading throughout the country.

``It is the BA.5 variant ... but thank goodness our vaccines and therapeutics work well against it, which is why I think the president's doing well," Dr. Ashish Jha told CBS' "Face the Nation."

"I checked in with his team late last night. He was feeling well. He had a good day yesterday. He’s got ... an upper respiratory infection and he’s doing just fine. We haven't gotten any updates this morning, but throughout the night he was feeling much, much better.’’

That variant is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year. It is believed responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. He has been isolating in the White House residence since then.

Administration officials have emphasized that his symptoms are mild because he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update Saturday on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become "less troublesome," but that the president now had body aches and a sore throat.

He said Biden "most likely" had the BA.5 variant and that results of the preliminary sequencing indicating that strain did not affect Biden's treatment plan "in any way."

Jha pledged that the White House would keep giving updates on the president's condition and whether he might have long-term symptoms.

"We think it’s really important for the American people to know how well their president is doing," he said.

"Obviously if he has persistent symptoms, obviously if any of them interfere with his ability to carry out his duties, we will disclose that early and often with the American people. But I suspect that this is going to be a course of COVID that we've seen in many Americans who have ben fully vaccinated, double boosted, getting treated with those tools in hand," Jha said. "The president’s been doing well and we’re going to expect that he's going to continue to do so.’’