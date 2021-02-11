Biden says federal government has purchased enough COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the federal government has purchased an additional 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and said by the summer, nearly every American will be able to get vaccinated.

"We have now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans, and now we’re working to get those vaccines into the arms of millions of people," Biden said.

Biden added that in the first three weeks that he has been in office, his administration increased the supply of weekly vaccine shipments to states by almost 30%.

"When I became president three weeks ago, America had no plan to vaccinate most of the country," Biden said. "That means millions more Americans will get the vaccine in February than what the previous administration was on track to do."

Biden added that his administration secured contracts Thursday for 100 million more Pfizer vaccines and 100 million more Moderna vaccines.

He said that states could expect a delivery of millions more vaccines by the end of July.

Biden said that 100 million doses that were expected to be delivered to states by June will now be expedited to be delivered by May.

"We are now on track to have enough vaccine for 300 million Americans by the end of July," said Biden.