Biden to require COVID-19 vaccines for nursing home staff or face losing federal funds

Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 2:29 PM MST until WED 3:15 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:37 AM MST until WED 4:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until FRI 3:45 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:28 PM MST until WED 4:30 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:59 AM MST until WED 4:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:40 PM MST until WED 5:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:23 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:09 PM MST until WED 4:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:46 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 3:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:15 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:47 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 3:30 PM MST, Yavapai County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:51 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:06 PM MST until WED 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:19 PM MDT until WED 6:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 11:40 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Lake Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 3:15 PM MST, Deer Valley
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains

Biden to require COVID-19 vaccines for nursing home staff or face losing federal funds

The president announced that staff working at nursing homes and serve people who are on Medicare or Medicaid, will be required to be vaccinated to protect "our most vulnerable seniors."

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that his administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Biden unveiled the new policy Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots.

"If you visit, live or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk for contracting COVID from unvaccinated employees," Biden said.

The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.

Biden on BBB

FILE - US President Joe Biden speaks on his Build Back Better economic agenda, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 11, 2021. (MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data, despite those facilities bearing the brunt of the early COVID-19 outbreak and their workers being among the first in the country to be eligible for shots.

It comes as the Biden administration seeks to raise the costs for those who have yet to get vaccinated, after months of incentives and giveaways proved to be insufficient to drive tens of millions of Americans to roll up their sleeves.

In just the past three weeks, Biden has forced millions of federal workers to attest to their vaccination status or face onerous new requirements, with even stricter requirements for federal workers in frontline health roles, and his administration has moved toward mandating vaccines for the military as soon as next month.

Biden has also celebrated businesses that have mandated vaccines for their own workforces and encouraged others to follow, and highlighted local vaccine mandates as a condition for daily activities, like indoor dining.

RELATED: COVID-19 booster shots: US recommends booster for all Americans starting in September

The new effort seems to be paying off, as the nation's rate of new vaccinations has nearly doubled over the past month. More than 200 million Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccines, according to the White House, but about 80 million Americans are eligible but haven't yet been vaccinated.

Mark Parkinson, the president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, praised the Biden decision, but called on him to go further.

"Vaccination mandates for health care personnel should be applied to all health care settings," he said. "Without this, nursing homes face a disastrous workforce challenge."

Last year CMS used similar regulatory authority to prohibit most visitors from nursing homes in an effort to protect residents.