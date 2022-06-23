Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 3:45 PM MST, Pima County
9
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 2:24 PM MST until THU 3:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Dust Storm Warning
from THU 2:29 PM MST until THU 3:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:08 PM MST until THU 4:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:12 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 2:45 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:15 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Special Weather Statement
until THU 3:15 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Biden welcomes Wounded Warriors to White House, praises members as 'spine of America'

Published 
Updated 2:02PM
Military
Associated Press

Biden hosts Wounded Warriors event at White House

More than two dozen veteran and active duty troops on Thursday rode two laps around the South Lawn as part of a multi-day cycling event. The tradition of the soldier ride at the White House began in 2008.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed members of Wounded Warriors Project to the White House for the annual solider ride, praising the current and former military service members as the "spine of America."

More than two dozen veteran and active duty troops rode two laps around the South Lawn as part of the multi-day cycling event. The tradition of the soldier ride at the White House began in 2008.

"You are the best that America has to offer," Biden said. "You embody the soul and spirit of the nation."

RELATED: Senate approves sweeping expansion of benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

The Wounded Warrior Project was founded in 2003 and assists veterans as well as families and caregivers of service members who suffered a physical or mental injury or illness while serving in the military on or after Sept. 11, 2001.

e0eb6e64-Biden

US President Joe Biden (L), standing with First Lady Jill Biden (R), welcomes wounded warriors, their caregivers and families to the White House in Washington, DC, on June 23, 2022, as part of the annual Soldier Ride to recognize the service, sacrifi

Expand

First lady Jill Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also attended Thursday's ride that went on as planned in a light rain.

The first lady thanked the veterans for their service and acknowledged that the path of "healing is not a straight line" for many of those who suffered catastrophic injuries during their service.

RELATED: WWII veteran surprised with long-overdue medals, including Bronze Star

"There’s a saying in the cycling community that some of you may know: It never gets easier, it just gets faster," she said. "I think there’s a truth about recovery in that saying as well."