Big changes for Canadians visiting AZ; alleged kidnapping thwarted l Morning News Brief

Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
16
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Gila River Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, New River Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Central Phoenix, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Southeast Yuma County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Northwest Pinal County
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MDT until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts

Big changes for Canadians visiting AZ; alleged kidnapping thwarted l Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 13, 2025 9:52am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly crash; I-10 pursuit l Morning Headlines March 13

A pedestrian is dead following a crash near a Phoenix intersection; a driver was detained after troopers used a grappler to stop a short pursuit on Interstate 10; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Thursday, March 13, 2025.

A big change is coming for Canadians who visit Arizona; an alleged kidnapping was thwarted by a note at a gas station; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 13.

1. Changes coming for Canadian snowbirds

Featured

Big change coming for Canadians who plan to visit Arizona long-term
article

Big change coming for Canadians who plan to visit Arizona long-term

A big change is coming for roughly a million Canadians who visit Arizona every year. Anyone looking to spend more than 30 days in Arizona, or anywhere else in the U.S., will now have to register with the U.S. government.

2. Alleged kidnapping thwarted by SOS note

Featured

Alleged kidnapping attempt thwarted after victim slipped witness an SOS note at Utah gas station
article

Alleged kidnapping attempt thwarted after victim slipped witness an SOS note at Utah gas station

Epigmenio Bustillos Marquez, 53, was arrested on Saturday, March 8, and booked on multiple charges.

3. Emily Pike case update

Featured

Emily Pike case: DCS opens licensing inquiry into Mesa group home where girl lived before she was found dead
article

Emily Pike case: DCS opens licensing inquiry into Mesa group home where girl lived before she was found dead

Emily Pike was a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. Her body was found along the U.S. 60 on Valentine's Day in Gila County, more than a week after she was reported missing from her Mesa group home.

4. 'Long road to recovery'

Featured

Indiana woman found alive in crashed car after 6 days faces long recovery
article

Indiana woman found alive in crashed car after 6 days faces long recovery

The Indiana woman found in her crashed car six days after she went missing begins a "long road to recovery."

5. Pursuit ends on I-10

Featured

Troopers use grappler to stop pursuit suspect on I-10
article

Troopers use grappler to stop pursuit suspect on I-10

A driver was detained following a short police pursuit along Interstate 10 near 27th Avenue on March 13 in Phoenix.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Afternoon, evening showers expected in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Afternoon, evening showers expected in Phoenix

Afternoon and evening showers are expected today in the Valley. We'll see a high in the upper 60s.

