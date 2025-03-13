Big changes for Canadians visiting AZ; alleged kidnapping thwarted l Morning News Brief

A big change is coming for Canadians who visit Arizona; an alleged kidnapping was thwarted by a note at a gas station; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 13.

1. Changes coming for Canadian snowbirds

Featured article

2. Alleged kidnapping thwarted by SOS note

Featured article

3. Emily Pike case update

Featured article

4. ‘Long road to recovery’

Featured article

5. Pursuit ends on I-10

Featured article

Today's weather