Phoenix family trying to recover stolen bike that was made in memory of teen who was shot and killed

The family of a teen shot and killed in summer 2021 is now asking for help, after a bike made in the victim's memory was stolen.

The victim, 16-year-old Romeo Perkins, was killed in July 2021 at an apartment complex neat I-17 and Indian School Road in Phoenix. The suspect, identified as Dupree Rollins, has since been arrested. Rollins had been staying with the family in the weeks prior to the killing.

Family still dealing with tragedy

Romeo Perkins

"It's been eight months, but it doesn't get any easier," said the victim's aunt, Julie Maurer.

Perkins' death was traumatic for his cousin, Leland Dutton, who said he has been dealing with depression ever since.

"We hung out pretty much everyday like when he was around," said Dutton.

Stolen bike built by area man

A photo of the stolen bike (Courtesy: Julie Maurer)

One thing that has been getting Dutton through is biking. Perkins' family members said an area man built the bike for Dutton, as a way to help them cope with the loss.

The bike, according to the family, was so special to Dutton, as it was designed with the victim's favorite colors: gold, red, and black.

"I actually saw light in my grandson's eyes since this bike was presented to him, when the gentleman brought it over," said Maurer. "He wouldn't let me get it. He wanted to bring it to Leland. That bike has made a mark on everybody. Everyone calls it the Romeo bike.

Family trying to get bike back

The bike was stolen while locked outside a restaurant in the area of Loop 101 and and 27th Avenue.

"They wouldn't let me bring it inside, and I was like, 'just keep checking on it. It'll be fine,'" Dutton recounted. "And then, after two minutes of checking on it, it was gone."

Family members have hung signs around the area, but so far, no luck. Maurer says it is very important that her grandson gets the bike back, because for him, it is more than just a bike.

"This here has true meaning," said Maurer. "It's a part of Romeo. It was built in honor of Romeo."

Anyone with information should call (602) 309-8783.

